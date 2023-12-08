Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.79. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 288,177 shares changing hands.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

