CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 61,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

