Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $800.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $699.66 and last traded at $694.38, with a volume of 49074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $694.42.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.17 and a 200 day moving average of $543.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

