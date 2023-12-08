Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.52. 478,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average of $393.50. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.