Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,646,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,016,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.50% of Devon Energy worth $2,013,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 278,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

