Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,770 ($47.62).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,762 ($34.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,986.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,197.53. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,827 ($48.34).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.12) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,440.07). Insiders purchased 303 shares of company stock valued at $869,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

