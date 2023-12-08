Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $37.88

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.88, but opened at $36.82. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 33,233 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.