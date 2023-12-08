Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Joanne Bryce Sells 2,541 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 4.0 %

IRON opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

