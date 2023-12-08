DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.33

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 1028570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,500 shares of company stock worth $61,351,171. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

