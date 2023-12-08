Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

