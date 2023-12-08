Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

