DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

DS Smith Stock Performance

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 305 ($3.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 871.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Richard Pike purchased 88,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £251,950.60 ($318,239.99). Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.