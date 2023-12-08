DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on the stock.
LON:SMDS opened at GBX 305 ($3.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 871.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,142.86%.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
