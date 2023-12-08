DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $116.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

