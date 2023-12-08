DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

