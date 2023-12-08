Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

