Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $271,200.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,086,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

