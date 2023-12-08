Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $271,200.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DVAX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
