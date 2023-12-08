E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,014.30

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,014.30 and last traded at C$1,014.30, with a volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,009.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$923.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$918.84.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$337.39 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 83.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

