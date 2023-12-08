Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

