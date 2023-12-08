East Coast Asset Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $77.11. 438,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

