East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $4.40 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.0% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.88. 388,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

