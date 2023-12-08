East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $5.16 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 2.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.74.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,642. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

