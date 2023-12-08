East Coast Asset Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.4% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,052. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

