East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 315 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 1,292,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

