EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman Sells 1,000 Shares

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EGP stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
