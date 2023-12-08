Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

ECL stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.27. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.72.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

