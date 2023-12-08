Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

