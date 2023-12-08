Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.33.

EMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMA

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$49.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3280496 EPS for the current year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.