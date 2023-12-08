Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Natixis bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

