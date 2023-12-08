ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
ESAB Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ESAB opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. ESAB has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB
In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
