ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

ESAB has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. ESAB has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Insider Activity

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ESAB by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ESAB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ESAB shares. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.