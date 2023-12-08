Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.49.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.96 on Friday. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

