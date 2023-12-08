Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

ET opened at C$13.40 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$10.03 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9204801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

