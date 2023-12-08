Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.40 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9204801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

