EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Sells $4,901,515.22 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $747.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

