EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Sells $4,901,515.22 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $747.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.25.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.
EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.
