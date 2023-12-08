FantasyGold Price Hits $2.26 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 260,800.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 280,693.7% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $315.72 million and $1.13 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 2.23033222 USD and is up 253,440.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

