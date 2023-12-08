Financial Contrast: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greggs and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 145.55 Grocery Outlet $3.91 billion 0.75 $65.05 million $0.81 36.47

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grocery Outlet 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greggs and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Greggs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 2.08% 7.78% 3.17%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Greggs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

