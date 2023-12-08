Financial Contrast: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) versus Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A Phillips 66 5.05% 23.32% 10.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Thai Oil Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Oil Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Phillips 66 0 3 11 0 2.79

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thai Oil Public and Phillips 66, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $134.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Phillips 66’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Dividends

Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 154.2%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Thai Oil Public pays out 115.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Phillips 66’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $1.74 0.75 Phillips 66 $149.41 billion 0.37 $11.02 billion $16.58 7.52

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public. Thai Oil Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Thai Oil Public on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

