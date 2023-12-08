Financial Survey: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35% Vivos Therapeutics -106.28% -508.27% -129.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrainsWay and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Vivos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $27.18 million 3.33 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -21.80 Vivos Therapeutics $14.50 million 1.46 -$23.84 million ($13.00) -1.22

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.8, suggesting that its share price is 780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

