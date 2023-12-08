Financial Survey: Terrace Energy (TCRRF) & Its Competitors

Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Free Report) is one of 400 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Terrace Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Terrace Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terrace Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Terrace Energy Competitors 748 4887 8552 354 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Terrace Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terrace Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terrace Energy N/A N/A N/A Terrace Energy Competitors 157.07% 5.70% 3.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Terrace Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Terrace Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terrace Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terrace Energy N/A N/A -0.36 Terrace Energy Competitors $963.50 million $267.38 million -11.04

Terrace Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Terrace Energy. Terrace Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Terrace Energy rivals beat Terrace Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc. and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp. in June 2011. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.