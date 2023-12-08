First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $210.72 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

