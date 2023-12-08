First Foundation Advisors Has $332,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

