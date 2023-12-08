First Foundation Advisors Purchases 312 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

