First Foundation Advisors Purchases Shares of 550 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $534.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $542.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

