First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.72. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 608,267 shares changing hands.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

