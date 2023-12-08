First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.29.

Shares of FM opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.29 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

