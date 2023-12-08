Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of FSR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Fisker has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fisker by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $31,924,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

