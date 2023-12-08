Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $13,318,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Five Below by 3.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $356,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $195.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

