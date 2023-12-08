Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.