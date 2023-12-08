Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.