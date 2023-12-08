Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 8,594,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,272,492. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

